MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Park commissioner, who has been the subject of controversy, announced a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Mayor Ashira Mohammed and the town after charges he was facing were dropped.

Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs held a press conference in Miami Lakes with his lawyer, Michael Pizzi, Friday morning.

“Their whole intent is to remove me from office,” Jacobs said. “The whole commission’s intent is to remove me. That’s not their position. The only one who can remove me is the governor, and they have to have a criminal charge on me to that.”

Jacobs and Mohammed have constantly butted heads, but the most recent incident ended with Jacobs being charged with misusing the 911 system after being accused of calling the police on the mayor because she had a gun and he feared for his safety.

During the meeting, the mayor was searched by police.

“Yesterday morning, the State Attorney’s Office dismissed and dropped all criminal charges against Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs in connection to the false allegation that he made a false police report stating that the mayor was in possession of a firearm and a gun,” Pizzi said.

Jacobs also pushed back on a 2023 State Inspector general report, which accused him of fostering a toxic and hostile work environment.

Recently, Jacobs was accused of a using more than $10,000 in taxpayer money to charter a yacht for the town’s 2022 holiday party when he was the town’s mayor.

Mayor Mohammed released the following statement:

The findings of the OIG investigation are unfortunately unsurprising. Commissioner Jacobs abusing his office at taxpayer expense is nothing new. It’s long past time for him to resign and allow our town to move forward from his pattern of abusive and illegal behavior.

