PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Park commissioner has been charged following a serious accusation.

Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs has been charged for misusing the 911 system. The charge stems from an incident with the mayor of Pembroke Park, Ashira Mohammed, back in November during a commissioner meeting.

Jacobs allegedly called police on Mohammed, accusing her of bringing a gun to the meeting.

The police chief searched the mayor’s handbag during the meeting and had the mayor pat herself down but found no weapons.

Mohammed addressed the commission and dismissed the serious accusation that she believes was made by Jacobs.

“It has come to my attention that the police have been called, because there is an allegation by the commissioner that I have a weapon on me, particularly that I have a gun on me,” said Mohammed. “So, with that, I’m going to allow the chief to search my purse, on the record, so that everyone can see.”

Following the police search of her handbag, Mohammed expressed frustration at what she deemed “baseless allegations” that consume valuable time and resources.

Jacobs is scheduled to have an arraignment hearing in April.

