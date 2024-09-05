PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Park commissioner who is no stranger to controversy is being accused of missing taxpayer money.

Commissioner Geoffrey Jacobs is accused of a using more than $10,000 in taxpayer money to charter a yacht for the town’s 2022 holiday party when he was the town’s mayor.

The money was used to pay food, DJs and the yacht’s fuel.

Jacobs is also accused of calling the police on Pembroke Park’s mayor last year, and has created friction with other town officials.

Jacobs said he’s being falsely accused.

