Peeping Tom caught on surveillance peeking into Hollywood home; suspect arrested

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida homeowner said a man who was caught on surveillance video looking into her home while she and her 7-year-old daughter were inside took away her sense of security.

The security footage shows the suspect peeking into a window at Janelle Drayton’s Hollywood home, Saturday night.

“He was out here looking in the window, and he has a clear look from that window where my daughter is sitting,” she said, “and that was really scary for me, because I have a little girl, and there’s a man outside.”

Drayton said she was horrified to watch the surveillance video. The man is seen moving around from window to window.

The homeowner said she and her daughter were having dinner at the time.

“Just violated, sad, angry, sick,” she said.

Drayton said her son noticed a paver was missing from her front yard.

“I looked at the camera to see if I could find out what happened to the paver because, obviously, somebody moved it or took it,” she said, “so that’s when I found this gentleman looking in.”

Hollywood Police later arrested the man. He was identified as 23-year-old Francisco Casavant.

Drayton said the suspect could be seen touching himself outside her home.

“At that point, I realized that he was there all night. He was there from about 9:30 until about 11:45, back and forth, looking in different windows,” she said. “The first thing I thought about was my daughter. It just made me mad. I was angry because he violated my privacy.”

Police said the surveillance video was what led to Casavant’s arrest.

“I was kind of sick. I felt like I was going to throw up,” said Drayton, “because I’m in my home. I’m in my private space, and I should be able to feel comfortable in my own home.”

Investigators described Casavant as a dangerous man who broke into a woman’s Hollywood home last year and tried to rape her. In 2018, they said, he was arrested for masturbating in front of a woman and her 3-year-old daughter.

Police said Casavant was out on bond and awaiting trial for the previous attempted rape case at the time of this latest incident.

Drayton said she hopes he is not granted any bond this time, because he cannot be out in the streets.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.