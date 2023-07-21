TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District, working in coordination with BSO’s V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response), have apprehended a peeping Tom who was caught on camera burglarizing a home while engaging in a lewd and lascivious act. Investigators suspect the suspect may have victimized others.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:44 a.m. on Friday, July 14, in the 5700 block of Mulberry Drive, Tamarac, when Broward County Regional Communications received reports of a burglary in progress. According to the victim, an unknown male armed with an unidentified object tapped on her bedroom sliding door and attempted to gain access. Promptly, BSO district deputies responded to the scene for investigation.

Surveillance footage from the victim’s home revealed the suspect walking onto the property, then entering the enclosed patio where he exposed himself while peering through the victim’s bedroom sliding glass door. The victim reported that the suspect attempted to open the sliding glass door before fleeing on foot.

Thorough investigation methods led detectives to identify the suspect as 29-year-old Brenden Anthony Louissaint, a resident of Tamarac. On Monday, July 17, Louissaint was taken into custody and transported to the BSO Main Jail. He is now facing charges of voyeurism, exposure of a sexual organ, stalking, burglarizing an occupied dwelling, and loitering and prowling.

Detectives suspect that Louissaint may have committed similar acts in the past and are urging anyone who may have had contact with him to come forward. Those with relevant information are asked to contact BSO Tamarac District Detective Elizabeth Maldonado at 954-720-2225 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. To remain anonymous, individuals can reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or visit browardcrimestoppers.org.

