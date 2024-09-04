(WSVN) - Southbound State Road 7 approaching Commercial Boulevard is shut down after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where debris and what appears to be a book bag was scattered in the roadway.

The driver stayed on scene and police are investigating.

Seek alternatives routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.