TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Tamarac, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 6:15 a.m., Wednesday, near North State Road 7 and West Commercial Boulevard.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene where debris and what appeared to be a book bag were scattered in the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

The southbound lanes of North State Road 7 near West Commercial Boulevard are currently closed, and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.