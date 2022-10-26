LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes

The traffic crash happened near West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State Road Seven, Wednesday morning.

A woman was found lying in the road suffering from injuries.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to deputies, the driver who hit her is cooperating with their investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.