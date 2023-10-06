POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Pompano Beach.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, located at the intersection of East Copans Road and North Dixie Highway, at around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

A yellow tarp covering the body was seen next to the train tracks, as well as a heavy police presence. The Brightline train was also seen at a standstill.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. BSO Crime scene and Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

