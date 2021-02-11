Pedestrian killed in Pompano Beach hit-and-run

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for fatally striking a man in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near North Andrews Avenue and 15th Street just after 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Rescue crews arrived to find the victim suffering from multiple injuries.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating what led to the fatal crash.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

