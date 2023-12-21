FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a driver who, they said, struck and killed a man and then kept on going.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run along the 3500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, at around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find the victim lying on the roadway with severe injuries lying on the pavement.

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

7News cameras captured traffic homicide and crime scene investigators as they combed the scene for clues.

Detectives have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

