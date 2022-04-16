LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Lauderhill, leading officers to place the driver responsible under arrest, police said.

According to Lauderhill Police, the woman was struck while she was trying to cross the street in the area of State Road 7 and Northwest 13th Street, near Davie Boulevard, at around 3:30 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the driver fled the scene.

Paramedics transported the victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Officers apprehended the woman behind the wheel of the red 2018 Chevrolet Cruze involved. They have not released her identity.

Detectives said speed was a factor of the crash, but it remains unclear how fast the suspect was traveling at the time of impact.

The scene remained active for hours.

It remains unknown what charges the driver may face.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run crash, contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

