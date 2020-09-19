Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who, they said, struck and killed a man in Hollywood and fled the scene.

Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along the southbound lanes of State Road 9, just north of Pembroke Road, Friday night.

According to investigators, the driver of a Chevy Silverado struck the 58-year-old pedestrian, who was walking northbound in the emergency lane, just before 8:40 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene

Officials are searching for a light colored Silverado 1500 model between 1999 and 2006, possibly with custom rims, no bow tie on the tailgate and with front-end damage.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

