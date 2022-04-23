FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a crash on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened along the northbound lanes, near Davie Boulevard, just before 1 a.m., Saturday.

Troopers said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a Volkswagen sedan. The pedestrian apparently went through the windshield and died at the scene.

Road work was also taking place during the overnight hours.

The driver was transported to Broward Health Medical Center in stable condition.

It’s unclear how the crash happened, who the pedestrian was or why they were on the highway.

I-95 reopened to traffic a little before 5:30 a.m., after they were shut down.

The crash remains under investigation.

