OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a Tri-Rail train struck and killed a pedestrian in Oakland Park.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene along the CSX tracks in the area of Powerline Road and Prospect Road, near Commercial Boulevard, just before 6 p.m., Monday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash.

The train was heading northbound when it hit the pedestrian. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies have shut down the eastbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard at Powerline Road. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Authorities have not provided further details about the incident, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.