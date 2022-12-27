FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train.

The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday.

7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow tarp.

Traffic has been blocked off along the aforementioned intersection.

Alternate routes were advised as authorities investigate.

In Miami, another person was struck by a Brightline train near Northeast Second Avenue and 34th Street.

The victim was killed on impact..

