POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train late Thursday night in Pompano Beach.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said they received a report just before 11 p.m. of the crash at Northwest 13th Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Deputies from the BSO Pompano Beach District and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

According to BSO, the preliminary investigation revealed that the train struck an individual, who was pronounced dead on the scene by deputies.

The pedestrian’s identity is unknown at this time.

