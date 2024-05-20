OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a southbound Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park.
Broward Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Powerline Road and Prospect Road, just west of I-95 at around noon, Monday.
Prospect Road has been closed at the tracks.
Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.
Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.