OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a southbound Tri-Rail train in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Powerline Road and Prospect Road, just west of I-95 at around noon, Monday.

⛔️TRAFFIC ALERT: The intersection at Prospect Road and Powerline Road in Oakland Park is shut down until further notice. BSO deputies are on scene investigating a fatal crash involving a train and a pedestrian. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/AfaqJ55iAN — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) May 20, 2024

Prospect Road has been closed at the tracks.

