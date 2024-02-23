FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue arrived at the scene, located along the CSX tracks that run alongside I-95, just south of Broward Boulevard, at around 10:30 a.m., Friday.

FLFR said the pedestrian, an adult male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

