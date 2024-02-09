HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a Brightline train in Hollywood.

Hollywood Police and fire rescue arrived at the scene near the intersection of Taft Street and the FEC railroad tracks, Friday morning.

7News cameras captured the victim’s body covered.

According to police, the victim was killed when he was on the southbound portion of the tracks when the Brightline train was making its way through Hollywood.

A witness told 7News he heard the train.

“That’s how I know,” Jose Guzman said. “When this train’s horn blares for 10 seconds straight, someone’s about to get hit, ’cause they don’t even beep the horn crossing this things. They got all these guards and rails but not this time, unfortunately.”

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.