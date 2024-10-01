TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed after they were struck by two vehicles in Tamarac, deputies say.

The Broward Sherriff’s Office along with Fire Rescue responded to reports a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles in the area of Northwest 70th Avenue and West McNab Road in Tamarac around 6 a.m., Tuesday.

An investigation revealed that vehicle struck the pedestrian, knocking the person to ground. Then, a second vehicle struck pedestrian again.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Aerial view of the scene showed the body on the ground covered by a yellow tarp. The body was corned by deputies cars and a blue gate to shielded onlookers.

The driver of the first vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with investigators.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit detectives arrived at the scene to conduct further a investigation.

At this time, there are traffic delays in the area as East and Westbound lanes of McNab Road are closed.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

