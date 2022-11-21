DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has responded to Stirling Road and Southwest Fourth Avenue in Dania Beach after reports of a pedestrian hit by a Brightline Train.

The train is believed to have hit the pedestrian about 1000 feet south of Stirling Road, At around 6 p.m., Monday.

Skyforce hovered over the area as deputies searched and later discovered the body.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route if heading north on U.S. 1 in the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.