(WSVN) - A pedestrian was fatally truck on Interstate 95 at Broward Boulevard which has brought traffic to a slow crawl as responding officers investigate.

The accident mainly affects the southbound express lanes. The express lanes are blocked from Broward Boulevard to Oakland Park Boulevard. A left lane is also blocked on the mainline.

Delays stretch all the way back to Atlantic Boulevard. Drivers are advised to use the Turnpike as an alternate.

