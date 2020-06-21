Pedestrian fatally struck on Fort Lauderdale causeway bridge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed after, police said, they were struck by a car on the Southeast 17th Street Causeway Bridge in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the westbound lanes along the 1900 block, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the pedestrian was hit just after 5:10 a.m. The driver remained at the scene.

7News cameras captured the driver’s red Toyota with front end damage.

It remains unclear whether or not the driver will face charges, as police continue to investigate.

