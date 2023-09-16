PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run in Plantation that, investigators said, left a pedestrian dead.

According to Plantation Police, the hit-and-run happened around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday along the 4200 block of West Broward Boulevard.

Video captured the victim, who has not yet been identified, covered by a tarp.

Eastbound lanes of West Broward Boulevard between State Route 7 and Northwest 45th Avenue were shut down due to the ongoing investigation. They have since reopened to traffic.

There were no witnesses reported. and the crash continues to be under investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

