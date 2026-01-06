FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, struck and killed a man on a busy Fort Lauderday road and fled the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the 400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

First responders pronounced the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle dead at the scene.

Investigators said the motorist took off without stopping to help the victim.

7News cameras captured officers as they searched for clues along the westbound lanes of the roadway.

Westbound traffic along West Sunrise Boulevard was diverted northbound onto North Andrews Avenue while police investigated.

Police have not released a description of the vehicle involved in the crash or the driver involved as of early Tuesday morning.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

