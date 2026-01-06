FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash near the 400 block of West Sunrise Boulevard at around 8 p.m.

First responders pronounced the male pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle as deceased.

7News cameras were rolling as investigators searched for clues along the westbound lanes.

Authorities do not have a description of the vehicle involved in the crash as of Monday night.

Westbound traffic along West Sunrise Boulevard has been diverted northbound on North Andrews Avenue.

Officials advise drivers in the area to seek alternate routes.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

