POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Pompano Beach.

The incident happened near Southwest 12th Avenue and Southwest Third Street.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Pompano Beach Fire responded to the tracks just before 5:00a.m., Friday.

The individual was pronounced dead and an investigation is now underway.

