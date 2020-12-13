Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and run driver in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who, they said, struck and killed a pedestrian in Plantation and then fled the scene.

Plantation Police units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run crash along the 500 block of North State Road 7, at around 2:30 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the victim was a 36-year-old man.

Witnesses told police two vehicles in the area fled the scene. Officials do not know which one struck the victim.

Police have not identified the victim, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

