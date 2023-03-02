DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian has been fatally struck by a car in Davie, leading to a major street closure in the area.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene in the area of University Drive and Northwest 33rd Street, at around 5 p.m., Thursday.

All lanes of traffic of SB University Dr at Stirling Rd, along with Nw 33rd St and N University Dr are being shut down due to traffic accident. pic.twitter.com/nq1CZxKBPF — Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) March 2, 2023

The victim’s body has been covered with a yellow tarp, and a dark-colored sedan could be seen feet away.

On the other side of the roadway, first responders were inspecting a mangled bicycle. It’s unclear whether the victim was riding the bicycle at the time of the crash.

The driver of the car involved has remained at the scene.

Police have shut down University Drive near Stirling Road while they continue to investigate the crash. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

