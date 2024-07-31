OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Wilton Manors.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene in the area of 2900 N. Dixie Highway, Wednesday afternoon.

According to deputies, the pedestrian was struck in Wilton Manors but was dragged by the train toward Oakland Park.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a yellow tarp covering the body on a bridge that separates Wilton Manors from Oakland Park.

The train is currently stopped at Oakland Park Boulevard, which is causing traffic congestion in the area.

