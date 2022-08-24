HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Hollywood.

The pedestrian was hit near Liberty Street, Wednesday morning.

7SkyForce captured the victim’s body covered by a white blanket on a sidewalk, near a Hollywood Police marked SUV.

As of Wednesday evening, police have not specified what led up to the crash.

