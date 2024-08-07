DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Deerfield Beach, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, located in the area of Southwest 10th Street and Dixie Highway, along the FEC railroad tracks, just after 4 p.m., Wednesday.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed multiple BSO vehicles at the scene, along with the stopped Brightline train on the tracks.

As a result of the incident, Northeast 54th Street is blocked at Dixie Highway.

