MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck in Miramar, police said.

According to Miramar Police, the crash took place near Red Road and Mirarmar Parkway, Wednesday morning.

The driver of the box truck stayed at the scene as officers arrived to investigate.

Police shut down all lanes south of Miramar Parkway on Red Road while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

