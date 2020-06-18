Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One man has died after a crash Thursday night in North Lauderdale.

Rescue crews airlifted one person to the hospital after, authorities said, he was struck by a driver who fled the scene, leading to road closures in the area.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 5400 block of North State Road 7 and Commercial Boulevard, at around 8:45 p.m., Thursday.

Crews arrived to find the adult male victim who later succumbed to his injuries.

The vehicle involved was a 2014 to 2020 black Toyota Tundra with damage to the passenger side.

If you were driving around the area and saw the incident, you’re urged to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

