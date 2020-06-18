Pedestrian airlifted after hit-and-run in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted one person to the hospital after, authorities said, he was struck in North Lauderdale by a driver who fled the scene, leading to road closures in the area.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 5400 block of North State Road 7, at around 8:45 p.m., Thursday.

Crews arrived to find the male victim suffering unspecified injuries.

Paramedics airlifted the patient to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

Deputies have shut down the northbound lanes of Commercial Boulevard near State Road 7. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Officials have not provided further details about the crash, as they continue to investigate.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.