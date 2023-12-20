HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Young patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood got their hands and their bellies full.

The staff on Wednesday transformed the City Furniture Family Lounge into a sweet factory that was filled with cookies that the children were able to decorate.

They also got some help from Lotsy Dotsy the clown and Freedom the therapy dog.

“We wanted to make sure we brought a little bit of that cozy home feeling to brighten their spirits and make them feel a little bit more excited about the day, even though they’re going through some tough times,” said Caitlin Maribona with City Furniture.

The event was held for children who will be spending their Christmas at the hospital.

