FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A stroke survivor expressed his gratitude toward the staff at Broward Health Medical Center who nursed him back to health in a most musical way.

Video shared by Broward Health captured the patient playing “Margaritaville” on the piano at the hospital earlier this week.

The patient is a pianist and decided to give a farewell concert to the staff as his care comes to an end there.

The 68-year-old suffered a stroke during a cruise and was brought to the hospital in Fort Lauderdale.

The staff enjoyed his performance and wished the patient the very best as he prepares to head back home to England.

