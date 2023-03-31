FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young South Florida man who conquered cancer after an intense operation and dozens of chemotherapy treatments reunited with the doctors and medical staff who helped save his life.

Chad Leventhal was just 12 years old when doctors found a tumor in the back of his head.

“I used to be a completely normal kid playing baseball, just having a normal childhood, and then, all of a sudden, I couldn’t do anything,” he said.

“When you hear those first devastating words, ‘Your child has cancer,’ everything just goes blank,” said his mother, Michelle Leventhal.

The surgery to remove the tumor was so risky that he was given just a 1% chance of survival.

“It was in the posterior fossa, which is the back of the head, a very dangerous area,” said Leventhal’s surgeon, Dr. Chris “Chadwick” Roberts.

He would beat the odds only for the cancer to spread to his spine, but no one gave up, starting with his doctors.

“My name is Chad, too, and I met Chad and had to take care of him,” said Roberts.

After 46 chemotherapy treatments, Chad was finally healthy.

“To finally be back and having a normal life is very big,” he said. “I mean, going to college and being able to do things, it’s very huge,”

Thursday was Doctor’s Day, and to help celebrate, Chad was at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale to thank the team that saved his life.

“They’re amazing, and they are truly life savers and heroes, and we don’t know where we would be without them,” said Michelle.

It was a really special day for Chad. Not only did he get reunited with the doctor who helped save his life, he’s also a Marlins fan. After his visit to Broward health, he went to opening day at loanDepot Park in Miami.

On another sports-related good news note, Chad attends Florida Atlantic University, where the Owls basketball team are in the Final Four in NCAA tournament.

“This Saturday, I have to be watching. I might have to go to Houston if we get that far,” he said.

He understands the idea of getting far, from being a 12-year-old in the hospital with a 1% chance of survival to a healthy college sophomore with the whole world ahead of him.

And all of it was thanks to his doctors.

“They give us hope, they give us positivity, they give us plans so that the future can happen,” said Michelle.

