PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a heartwarming reunion between a mother of six and the doctors who performed a groundbreaking surgery on her at a South Florida hospital.

Victoria Lissa returned to HCA Florida Westside Hospital in Plantation on Sunday afternoon after recovering from the procedure.

“I’m just happy, I’m just happy,” she said.

Doctors at the hospital performed brain surgery on Lissa while she was awake to ensure that they would preserve her speech function.

The 31-year-old patient had a bundle of veins in her brain that were painful and causing her to lose her vision. Thankfully, her vision was restored.

“I remember seeing her when she first came in, very confused, and her speech wasn’t good, and she’s having seizures, and that’s gone now,” said Dr. Bryan Lieber, a neurosurgeon at the hospital. “She’s a totally different person, and that’s just such a great present.”

The entire team wanted Lissa to be able to get back on her feet to care for her six children. Thanks to the medical team, including a speech therapist, she was able to do just that.

