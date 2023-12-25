FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As firefighters contained hot spots from an intense fire that broke out at a church in Fort Lauderdale, its pastor sought prayers as this community of faith determines their next steps.

Christmas Eve was more work day than holiday at Mount Bethel Baptist Church.

7News cameras on Sunday captured crews as they boarded up the doors of the house of worship with plywood after Saturday night’s blaze.

“I need you to pray fervently, number one, that God will show himself strong during this time,” said Bishop C.E. Glover, the church’s senior pastor.

Glover’s words of hope come less than 24 hours since the fire drew a massive response. Twenty-five units from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue were able to knock down the flames.

While the building’s exterior doesn’t show much damage, FLFR Deputy Chief Garrett Pingol said looks are deceiving.

“Because of the size of the building, it does a very good job at hiding what actually occurred inside,” he said. “What you’re seeing outside – the cleanliness of the building, the lack of smoke showing or fire that came out of windows – is no example of what actually occurred inside in the main auditorium or sanctuary of the church.”

Fortunately, there was no one inside the church at the time the fire broke out, and no one was injured.

On Sunday, firefighters returned to Mount Bethel to put out hot spots that flared up.

With no sanctuary to play host, church leaders resorted to Facebook Live for a short service, as they turned to prayer in a challenging time.

“This can be a time where God’s glory can be manifested in a special way,” said Glover during the service.

Fire officials said no alarm went off when the fire started. They’re still investigating the cause.

