HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - An SUV crashed into a restaurant in Hollywood after, police said, the driver was stabbed by a passenger, leading officers to arrest a man.

Hollywood Police units responded to the scene of the crash at Billy’s Stone Crab along North Ocean Drive, at around 5:30 p.m., Saturday.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered that a passenger in the vehicle stabbed the driver, causing the SUV to crash into the restaurant.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police also arrested 27-year-old Dominic Gianfermo.

Gianfermo will be facing charges of attempted murder.

