WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was stabbed multiple times on a Broward County Transit bus in West Park, according to the authorities.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the stabbing around 11:50 p.m., Tuesday, near the 2700 block of South State Road 7.

Investigators said the victim was riding the bus when another passenger attacked him and then fled the scene.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

BSO’s Crime Scene and Violent Crimes units are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

