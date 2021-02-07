Passenger killed after McLaren crashes into trees in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed after the driver of a sports car smashed into several trees in Fort Lauderdale overnight, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near Northeast Second Avenue and 13th Street, just after 1 a.m., Saturday.

Paramedics rushed the driver and passenger in the McLaren to Broward Health Medical Center where the passenger was pronounced dead.

Police believe the driver was speeding, as they continue to investigate the crash.

