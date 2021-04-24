Passenger killed after car hits barrier in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed after, police said, a car struck a barrier near the Sawgrass Expressway in Sunrise.

Sunrise Police and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene of the crash along West Sunrise Boulevard, just after 9:40 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the vehicle was traveling westbound when it crashed into the barrier at the west end of Sunrise Boulevard.

One passenger inside the vehicle was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.