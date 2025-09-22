PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a passenger who fled from a traffic stop and jumped into a canal in Plantation, according to authorities.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident began Monday morning when a patrol unit observed a silver pickup truck commit a traffic violation involving an improper stop at a stop sign and illegal window tint near State Road 84 and Pine Island Road, just off Interstate 595.

After initiating the stop, officers made contact with the driver and five passengers.

FHP said the driver provided proper documentation and complied with instructions, but troopers said the passengers did not have the required paperwork.

As backup units arrived, one passenger resisted officers and fled into a nearby canal, according to FHP.

That person remains at large, and multiple agencies are assisting in the search.

The driver is not facing charges, troopers said.

Border Patrol was contacted to assist with the identification of the remaining passengers.

The investigation remains active.

