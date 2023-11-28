COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Coconut Creek Fire Rescue responded to a partial structural collapse at Atlantic Technical College, a high school and post-secondary institution within the Broward County Public School system.

Officials said the incident occurred Tuesday morning in a breezeway connecting two buildings at the campus located at 4700 Coconut Creek Parkway.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where part of the attached breezeway appeared to have caved in.

Broward County Schools Superintendant Peter Licata was briefed on the situation and spoke to the media.

“Crews are on site. We’re trying to clear the debris as much as possible,” he said. “We had students make sure they stay away from that area, but it’s just an overweight of debris and removal of roofing construction in that area.”

Licata added that the information he provided to the public is all the knowledge he has of the incident so, the reports are subject to change.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in connection with the collapse.

The Broward County Public School district is actively working to determine the appropriate course of action for the campus.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.