FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Tri-Rail train crashed into an abandoned vehicle in Fort Lauderdale, causing a partial derailment and leaving eight people injured, police and Tri-Rail officials said.

According to a Tri-Rail spokesperson, the northbound train struck the unoccupied car that had been left on the tracks near Northwest Eighth Street and 21st Terrace, just north of Sistrunk Boulevard, just after 6 a.m., Friday.

“Our crews discovered a train did hit a vehicle. We went to check if anyone in the vehicle was injured, but there was nobody in the vehicle,” said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Ken Rudominer.

The collision partially derailed the train and caused damage to the track.

The Tri-Rail spokesperson said there were 63 passengers on board.

“The train did appear to have derailed and left the track, although it remained upright,” said Rudominer.

First responders treated two adults at the scene and transported six others to Broward Health Medical Center. All eight victims suffered minor injuries.

The Tri-Rail spokesperson said all train traffic was halted until the vehicle and debris were removed.

At around 8:30 a.m., one track was reopened at slow speed.

“The train authority came with a new train, and we helped them take the remaining passengers from one train to another,” said Rudominer.

About a half hour later, the evacuation was complete, and passengers left on the new train.

The Tri-Rail spokesperson said the derailment and slow single tracking caused delays to their service.

However, the crash did not cause any road closures.

Police said CSX Transportation will be the lead agency in the ongoing investigation.

