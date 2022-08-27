FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A train crashed into an abandoned vehicle in Fort Lauderdale.

The car was left on the tracks near Northwest 29th Terrace around 6 a.m., Friday.

The collision partially derailed the train.

Eight people were injured and six were transported to the hospital.

All suffered minor injuries.

