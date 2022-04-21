HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Part of the facade at a pre-school in Hallandale Beach damaged a parked car when it crashed to the ground.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at Aventura Montessori, near Southeast First Avenue and Second Street, at around 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

A section of the exterior plaster facade fell from the structure and onto the parked vehicle.

No one was hurt.

A city inspector will check on the building’s structural integrity and determine the cause of the collapse.

